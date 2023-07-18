BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ONE FOOD IN THE HAND IS WORTH 100 IN "THE BUSH"
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 07/18/2023

Prepped food is way better than grown food for the first few years put in my opinion. The struggles and strife will make it so difficult in the beginning so don't overlook stacking your food supplies and the "im just going to farm and hunt" idea... That's nice n all but something tells me the same things that created that necessity are the same things that'll prevent it from happening. Just my thoughts. Be ready. Nothing's like having a couple years worth of food for you and your animals. Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalfood shortagexontrol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy