Medjugorje, Cardinal Ruini and the Pope Francis Interventions

Pope Francis intervened twice at my request; says Cardinal Ruini, who headed a long Vatican investigation of Medjugorje that ruled it was authentic.





'Pope Francis intervened twice at my request' 'When Francis became Pope I had already been emeritus for five years: I therefore did not have the opportunity to collaborate with him.





However, I was still chairman of the International Commission of Inquiry into Medjugorje and Pope Francis, at my request, intervened twice to stop those in the Vatican, who wanted to prevent our Commission from carrying out its work.'





So said Cardinal Camillo Ruini interviewed by Roma Sette on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of his episcopal ordination (on May 16), revealing an unprecedented background to his work on the Medjugorje dossier.





Cardinal Camillo Ruini, a prominent figure within the Catholic Church, played a crucial role in the investigation of the alleged apparitions in Medjugorje.





As the former Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome and the head of the Medjugorje Commission appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Ruini was entrusted with the task of examining the credibility and authenticity of the reported apparitions in Medjugorje, a small town in Bosnia and Herzegovina.





This essay explores Cardinal Ruini’s involvement in the Medjugorje inquiry, shedding light on the importance of such investigations in the Catholic Church.





Medjugorje gained international attention in 1981 when six young people claimed to have witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary.





Since then, millions of pilgrims have visited Medjugorje, seeking spiritual solace and experiencing what they believe to be miraculous encounters.





Cardinal Camillo Ruini, known for his theological expertise and unwavering commitment to the Church, was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to lead the Medjugorje Commission.





This commission was tasked with examining the reported apparitions, investigating the claims made by the visionaries, and discerning the spiritual fruits associated with the alleged encounters.





Ruini’s approach was rooted in prudence and attentiveness to the teachings of the Church.





He assembled a team of experts, including theologians, psychologists, and medical professionals, to analyze the claims thoroughly.





This multidisciplinary approach ensured that the inquiry considered both the spiritual and scientific dimensions of the alleged apparitions.





After years of diligent investigation, Cardinal Ruini’s commission submitted its report to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome.





The report’s contents remain confidential, and the Holy See has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.





However, it is believed that Cardinal Ruini’s report provides valuable insights into the spiritual authenticity and pastoral significance of Medjugorje.





While the Vatican’s final decision is pending, Cardinal Ruini has offered personal opinions that reflect his careful consideration of the Medjugorje phenomenon.





He highlighted the need for discernment and caution, urging pilgrims to focus on the core messages of faith, conversion, prayer, and peace, rather than solely seeking extraordinary signs or events.





The commission noted a very clear difference between the beginning of the phenomenon and its following development, and therefore decided to issue two distinct votes on the two different phases: the first seven presumed appearances between June 24 and July 3, 1981, and all that happened later.





Members and experts came out with 13 votes in favor of recognizing the supernatural nature of the first visions.





A member voted against and an expert expressed a suspensive vote.





The committee argues that the six young seers were psychically normal and were caught by surprise by the apparition, and that nothing of what they had seen was influenced by either the Franciscans of the parish or any other subjects.





They showed resistance in telling what happened despite police arrest and death threats.





The commission also rejected the hypothesis of a demonic origin of the apparitions.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itGBP2tyStg