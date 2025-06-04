🔥 Musk calls Trump's bill a 'DISGUSTING ABOMINATION'

According to Elon Musk, the bill will increase the budget deficit to $2.5 trillion.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong," Elon wrote on X, calling out the US representatives who passed the One Big, Beautiful Bill to the Senate.

Musk later vowed to fire "all politicians who betrayed the American people" in November of next year.

Musk, X post today:

@elonmusk

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.

This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.

Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1929954109689606359

