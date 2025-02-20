Drink Along 155: Firestone Walker Hopnosis West Coast IPA 4.0/5*

Running either 6.7 or 7% for the ABV, 45or 60 for the IBUs and the SRM is either 8,10,12. It all depends where you look.

This didn't work for me. While mildly piney the fruit ( grapefruit/tangerine) never really came forward enough to make this enjoyable.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

