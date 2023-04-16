Relationship Advice From An Outsider - 2 Tips You May Not Like!

There may be many problems in the world, but here are my 2 practical tips to apply for healthier more conscious relationships. Note: Part of step 1 is due to the fact the modern world requires more time to know, since distractions are abundant. I admit to what I do not know. However, not knowing is the very culprit to our problems if we act upon it. It's also important to note that the extremes coming from problems like this in the world, causes people to just outright disavow all traditional relationships, if not being desperate. For an in-depth understanding on this topic, refer to the chapter in my book "Sapientia Naturae" titled "Natural Attraction." https://nita.one/wisdom Knowing the artificial world (from another point of view): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUk0fLXRwWU - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #relationship #relationshipadvice #relationships #relationshipgoals #relationshipquotes #relationshiptips #masculinity #femininity #divorce #problem #problems #problemsolving #helpfultips #lifewisdom #lifetips #spirituality #spiritualawakening

