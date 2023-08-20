© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incredible Footage: Sailboat Captain Films the Lahaina Fire From The Bay Of The Hurricane Inferno
I came across my new friend Alex on YouTube and then spoke to him on Instagram and asked him if it was ok to post this extremely fascinating, yet upsetting video.
