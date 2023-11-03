J6 Political Hostages - Sumrall, Goodwyn, Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Sumrall, Daniel Goodwyn, and Donald Trump know the right word. Hostage. This is one of the worst moments in American history. We have American citizens being held as Political Hostages in prisons all over the country. Words matter, and people who know the truth call J6ers Political HOSTAGES.
3/13/22
https://wdfp.podbean.com/e/cowboy-logic-031322-david-sumrall-stophatecom-part-1-of-2/
3/14/23
https://rumble.com/v2d6obg-j6er-daniel-goodwyn-on-tucker-carlson.html
10/26/23
https://www.meidastouch.com/news/trump-referred-to-imprisoned-january-6th-rioters-as-hostages
11/2/23
https://rumble.com/v3sid85-president-donald-j.-trump-delivers-remarks-in-houston-texas-11223.html