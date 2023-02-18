© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Title: How I moved my W211 without a key, and a timelapse of my workshop
extension's construction! I had to move Evonne, my W211 turbodiesel, without
connecting the battery or putting the key into the ignition. I show you how I
did it. We also had an extension built onto The Art of Diesel's polebarn
workshop. This video contains a timelapse of its one-day construction process.
Substack, where the most detailed information will be shared on my projects:
<https://artofdiesel.substack.com/> Intro and outro music is "Scraped Sick
Thing" by Tameloop. See the rest of their content at:
