How I moved my W211 without a key, and a timelapse of my workshop extension's construction!
The Art of Diesel
The Art of Diesel
2 followers
153 views • 02/18/2023

Title: How I moved my W211 without a key, and a timelapse of my workshop

extension's construction! I had to move Evonne, my W211 turbodiesel, without

connecting the battery or putting the key into the ignition. I show you how I

did it. We also had an extension built onto The Art of Diesel's polebarn

workshop. This video contains a timelapse of its one-day construction process.

Concrete and overhead doors were still in the works. Subscribe to our

Substack, where the most detailed information will be shared on my projects:

<https://artofdiesel.substack.com/> Intro and outro music is "Scraped Sick

Thing" by Tameloop. See the rest of their content at:

<https://linktr.ee/tameloop> Content Managed by ContentSafe.co



CSID: b0fd0fc7304faafa



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

