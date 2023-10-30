© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REPORT: Dozens of Iranians & Syrians have crossed the US Mexico border in October as war escalates in the Middle East
In just the past month, 50 Iranians & 100 Syrians have reportedly been apprehended at the border
The worst part, according to a source who spoke with Breitbart, is that Border Patrol is having “little to no” advanced intelligence warning.
“We are receiving no advance warning of the arrival of Special Interest Migrants from the region with any specificity. We are left to sort through the grab-bag of migrants in small and large groups to figure out who is in the group and why they are coming,” they said.
Video of migrants crossing the border at Eagle Pass, Texas:
