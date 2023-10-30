BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dozens of Iranians & Syrians have crossed the US Mexico border in October
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
70 views • 10/30/2023

REPORT: Dozens of Iranians & Syrians have crossed the US Mexico border in October as war escalates in the Middle East


In just the past month, 50 Iranians & 100 Syrians have reportedly been apprehended at the border


The worst part, according to a source who spoke with Breitbart, is that Border Patrol is having “little to no” advanced intelligence warning.


“We are receiving no advance warning of the arrival of Special Interest Migrants from the region with any specificity. We are left to sort through the grab-bag of migrants in small and large groups to figure out who is in the group and why they are coming,” they said.


Video of migrants crossing the border at Eagle Pass, Texas:

@GriffJenkins

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal immigrantscartelsalien invasionopen southern border
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy