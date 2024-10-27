Israeli occupation forces kidnapped & tortured Palestinian activists & journalists, threatening them to stop their reporting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Israeli occupation forces kidnapped and tortured Palestinian activists and journalists, threatening them to stop their reporting, they vowed to persist in covering Israel's daily massacres.
Adding:
❗️The Israeli attack on the known journalist residence murdered Al-Manar photographer Wissam Qassem, Al-Mayadeen photographer Ghassan Najjar, and Al-Mayadeen technician Mohammad Reda