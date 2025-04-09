CTM --- Ep. 32 --- 4-4-2025 --- "Life Is Tariffic!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's time to Be Intentional! In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom. This week, we discuss why and how "Life Is Tariffic!"
The episode 32 roundtable consists of:
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Gail Seiler – Volunteer with the Former Feds Group – https://formerfedsgroup.org
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com