Reading Good Energy - Chapter 1

Casey Means, a surgeon, and her brother, Calley, have awakened to the challenges in our current "health" system and have decided there's a better way. Good Energy - The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health is their recently released book sharing their stories and strategies to help you enjoy a healthy future.
As a Functional Medicine Health Coach, I'm so glad to see so many waking up and taking charge of their health. I can't wait to read this book and have decided to read it with you. We'll be soaking in 1 chapter per video with a bit of commentary, so this might be a good listen while you're commuting, cooking, or whenever fits your day.
Tucker Carlson's interview with Calley and Casey Means: https://rumble.com/v5b73od-calley-and-casey-means-the-truth-about-ozempic-the-pill-and-how-big-pharma-.html
Tucker Carlson's original interview with Calley Means: https://rumble.com/v4azgvi-big-pharma-is-fooling-you-again-and-you-dont-even-know-it.html
