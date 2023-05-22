Beloved children, time is running out. Humanity’s suffering will become more severe. My children will rise up faced with such a great burden imposed by those who govern them

May 17, 2023 – Message from Our Lady to Luz de Maria

Pray for Japan, Mexico and the United States: they will experience a strong earthquake

“Beloved children of My Heart:

AS QUEEN AND MOTHER I INTERCEDE FOR ALL MY CHILDREN SO THAT THEY MIGHT NOT GO ASTRAY.

I continually bless you so that you would stay away from evil and be closer to My Divine Son.

Every human being is responsible for their works and actions. I call you to act responsibly and with love towards your brothers and sisters, continually cultivating the spirit of service.

I call you to pray: Asking the Most Holy Trinity for the conversion of the greatest number of souls. Regarding the offenses of this generation that allows great sins, which lead it to live in the Tower of Babel within Sodom and Gomorrah.

THEY HAVE ACTED AGAINST CHILDREN, THEY HAVE SOILED CHILDREN’S MINDS AND HEARTS…

How My Divine Son grieves over this!

How much pain there is in His Divine Heart!

Pray, children, pray and repent for every work or act contrary to God’s Will.

Pray, children, pray, pray: nature is acting in an uncontrolled fashion. The sun is altering it, as it is altering the human being.

Pray, children, pray, prepare yourselves: the Earth will shake forcefully (1).

Pray, children, pray for Japan, Mexico and the United States: they will experience a strong earthquake.

Pray, children, pray for Switzerland.

Beloved children, time is running out. Humanity’s suffering will become more severe. My children will rise up faced with such a great burden imposed by those who govern them. (2)

As Queen and Mother I lead you to the right path and offer you My Hand so that you would not go astray.

My Divine Son helps you. Do not turn away from Him. My beloved St. Michael the Archangel is protecting you.

COME AND PRAY BEFORE THE BLESSED SACRAMENT OF THE ALTAR.

I give you a special blessing. In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Mother Mary.”

