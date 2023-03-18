BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PFIZER COVID 'VACCINE' VIAL CONTENTS EXPOSED BY WHO WHISTLEBLOWER DR. ASTRID STÜCKELBERGER
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
180 views • 03/18/2023

PFIZER COVID 'VACCINE' VIAL CONTENTS EXPOSED BY WHO WHISTLEBLOWER DR. ASTRID STÜCKELBERGER

SS: Apparently, not all vials contain the same tech, some were more diluted, some were possibly placebos. The DARPA footage has been seen over a year ago, a lot of independent researchers in the truth movement have already exposed this. This new evidence further implicates those involved in these crimes against humanity.

⚠️DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES BY MICRO-RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY - Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid⚠️
https://bit.ly/3HI7brG

⚠️Case Briefing Document and lab report, shows GRAPHENE OXIDE FOUND IN ALL MRNA INJECTIONS, 11/02/2022⚠️ https://ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_and_lab_report_Ref_AUC_101_Report%20.pdf This report, ref AUC_101_Report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CiC and prepared and published by UNIT relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.

vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
