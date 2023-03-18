© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PFIZER COVID 'VACCINE' VIAL CONTENTS EXPOSED BY WHO WHISTLEBLOWER DR. ASTRID STÜCKELBERGER
SS: Apparently, not all vials contain the same tech, some were more diluted, some were possibly placebos. The DARPA footage has been seen over a year ago, a lot of independent researchers in the truth movement have already exposed this. This new evidence further implicates those involved in these crimes against humanity.
⚠️DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES BY MICRO-RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY - Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid⚠️
https://bit.ly/3HI7brG
⚠️Case Briefing Document and lab report, shows GRAPHENE OXIDE FOUND IN ALL MRNA INJECTIONS, 11/02/2022⚠️ https://ukcitizen2021.org/Case_Briefing_Document_and_lab_report_Ref_AUC_101_Report%20.pdf This report, ref AUC_101_Report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CiC and prepared and published by UNIT relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.