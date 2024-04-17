John-Henry Westen





April 12, 2024





Is the arrival from Texas of five "perfectly red heifers" in Israel a sign of prophecy being fulfilled, a prophecy that foretells the construction of the Third Jewish Temple and the arrival of the antichrist? When these red heifers landed in Israel in September 2022, the event was so controversial that Hamas later used it as a pretext to justify its attacks upon Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas alleged that the red heifers' arrival into Israel showed the Jews' intent to rebuild their Temple and thus displace and destroy one of Islam's major shrines: the Al-Asqa Mosque, which sits upon the site of the old Jewish Temple. Many saints believed that, once the Jews rebuild their Temple successfully, this would be the occasion for the arrival of the antichrist foretold in Scripture. Is that time upon us now? Watch this episode of the John-Henry Westen Show to learn more about the intent behind the reconstruction of the Jewish Temple and what that means for the world.





HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4oxkfx-texas-red-heifers-third-jewish-temple-antichrist.html