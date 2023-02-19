The Time Is Now Movie (2021)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ben Tapper, a small town chiropractor who is black labeled as a member of the "Disinformation Dozen" during the COVID-19 pandemic, rallies together healthcare professionals across America to share an alternate view point of the global narrative.
