BrightLearn - On the Take: How Medicine's Complicity with Big Business Can Endanger Your Health by Jerome P. Kassirer
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
0
230 views • 2 months ago

In "On the Take: How Medicine's Complicity with Big Business Can Endanger Your Health," Jerome P. Kassirer delves into the troubling and pervasive influence of corporate interests on the medical profession, revealing how financial conflicts of interest can compromise patient care and public trust. The book paints a vivid picture of a healthcare system where doctors are often wooed by pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies with lavish gifts, all-expenses-paid trips and other incentives, creating a culture of reciprocity that subtly influences medical decisions. Kassirer argues that these practices, ranging from accepting freebies at conferences to participating in sponsored speaker panels, can lead to biased prescribing habits and the promotion of expensive or unnecessary treatments. He highlights the ethical dilemmas faced by physicians, such as Dr. Robert E. Reisman and Dr. Charles Field, whose prescribing choices were swayed by the perks they received. The influence extends to continuing medical education (CME), where corporate sponsorship raises concerns about the objectivity of the information presented. Kassirer emphasizes the need for stricter regulations, including full disclosure of financial ties and limits on gift acceptance, to restore integrity to the medical profession. Ultimately, "On the Take" serves as a critical call to action, urging the medical community to address these systemic issues and prioritize patient welfare over corporate interests.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
