Phoenix TV, the CCP's overseas propaganda, try to prevent freedom-loving Chinese people from finding their true homeland, the New Federal State of China!

04/21/2023 Nicole pointed out that the purpose of Phoenix TV, the CCP's overseas propaganda, and the internet water army make falsehoods, fabricate lies, and desperately prevent the Chinese people from learning about Mr. Miles Guo and the truth about the Whistleblowers' Movement is to prevent freedom-loving Chinese people from finding their true homeland, the New Federal State of China!
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/21/2023 妮可一阵见血地指出，凤凰卫视、中共大外宣以及五毛水军造假、编造谎言、拼命阻挡中国人民了解郭文贵先生以及爆料革命真相，其目的就是不想让热爱自由的中国人找到他们真正的家园──新中国联邦！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平