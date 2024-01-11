There will be No Excuse

Fri Dec 29, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: These people who are neither warm nor cold will soon need to make a decision. After I rock this world with my direct presence, they will be without excuse. Many of those will come flooding to my Kingdom, but others will continue to rebel despite what their eyes see. #WithoutExcuse #NeitherWarnNorCold #DirectPresence

