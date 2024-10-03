Massive Earth-Directed X9 Solar Flare Ejected from Sun, Follows X7 Flare, Incoming Solar Storm

Join this channel to get access to perks:

- The sun fired off a massive X9.05 solar flare from sunspot region 3842 toward Earth this morning.

"Today's incredible X9.0-class solar flare, the most intense flare since 2017. An Earth-directed solar storm is highly likely, given the spot region is faced directly at Earth," Space Weather Watch wrote on X.

Radiation from the flare ionized the top of Earth's atmosphere and caused a deep shortwave blackout over Africa and the South Atlantic. Ham radio operators in the area may have noticed loss of signal at frequencies below 30 MHz for as much as a half an hour after 12:18 UTC.





Of greater interest is the CME. Preliminary SOHO coronagraph images show a halo CME emerging from the blast site. This CME will probably strike Earth on Oct. 6th, adding its effect to that of an earlier CME expected to arrive on Oct. 4th. Auroras are therefore likely this weekend.





