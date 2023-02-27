BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
READING THE SCRIPTURE PSALM 110
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
1 view • 02/27/2023

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 110


1 <A Psalm of David.> The LORD said to my Lord, "Sit at My right hand, Till I make Your enemies Your footstool."

2 The LORD shall send the rod of Your strength out of Zion. Rule in the midst of Your enemies!

3 Your people shall be volunteers In the day of Your power; In the beauties of holiness, from the womb of the morning, You have the dew of Your youth.

4 The LORD has sworn And will not relent, "You are a priest forever According to the order of Melchizedek."

5 The Lord is at Your right hand; He shall execute kings in the day of His wrath.

6 He shall judge among the nations, He shall fill the places with dead bodies, He shall execute the heads of many countries.

7 He shall drink of the brook by the wayside; Therefore He shall lift up the head.

(Ps. 110:1-7 NKJ)

Keywords
biblechristianscripture reading
