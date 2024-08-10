This morning, Israeli forces carried out another high-profile strike on the Gaza Strip. This time, the At-Tabain school in the Ad-Daraj district of the Palestinian enclave, where several hundred displaced persons were living, including those who had fled from Beit Hanoun, came under fire.

According to the latest information, more than 100 people were killed, and about 60 were injured to varying degrees. Rubble clearing and body exhumation are ongoing. Arab media are publishing footage from the scene, including of dead children and women.

🔻Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit stated that the strike on the target was based on intelligence data. According to them, the school was actively used by HAMAS as a command center from which attacks against Israeli forces were planned and carried out.

The Israeli command again blamed the militants for the civilian casualties, accusing them of using civilian infrastructure. At the same time, the IDF allegedly took numerous steps to "reduce the risk of harm to civilians".

Meanwhile, the incident was condemned not only by Palestinian groups, but also by their "Resistance Axis" comrades from Yemen and Iraq, as well as by some countries in the region. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Jordan and Egypt have currently expressed their disapproval.

