Through the Grapevine with Fruit Crop Specialists Jim Kamas and Jacy Lewis

Enjoy wine with dinner? Many of us do! But few consider the challenges and delicate process behind producing wine grapes and other fruit crops.

Press play to learn from the experts and explore:

1) The number one limiting factor in growing fruit crops

2) Whether it’s better to grow grapes in greenhouses or nature (and why)

3) How long it takes to grow wine grapes

4) Strategies for reducing the risk of a dangerous, widespread infectious plant disease

5) How one year’s perennial crop production impacts the following year’s

6) The tradeoff between crop volume and crop quality

Learn more by visiting https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/vitwine/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q