BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Through the Grapevine with Fruit Crop Specialists Jim Kamas and Jacy Lewis
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 04/14/2023

Enjoy wine with dinner? Many of us do! But few consider the challenges and delicate process behind producing wine grapes and other fruit crops.

Press play to learn from the experts and explore:

1) The number one limiting factor in growing fruit crops
2) Whether it’s better to grow grapes in greenhouses or nature (and why)
3) How long it takes to grow wine grapes
4) Strategies for reducing the risk of a dangerous, widespread infectious plant disease
5) How one year’s perennial crop production impacts the following year’s
6) The tradeoff between crop volume and crop quality
Learn more by visiting https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/vitwine/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q

Keywords
green housesfruit cropsfruit crop specialists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy