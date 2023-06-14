© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source:https://rumble.com/v2tte9c-sv40-revealed-in-the-vaccines-vaccine-injuries-excess-military-cancer-rates.html
Source:https://rumble.com/v2tte9c-sv40-revealed-in-the-vaccines-vaccine-injuries-excess-military-cancer-rates.html
Dr Jane Ruby: Cancer Causing SV40 Jab Genocide uploaded at:
https://swebbtube.se/w/bCWd8QaMRXWgpSaMJ7uth7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUGZWiYgCW20/
https://rumble.com/v2u3sjk-dr-jane-ruby-cancer-causing-sv40-jab-genocide.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9e69634c-461f-49ee-9820-8c4696fd3d3b