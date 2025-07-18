Morning Manna - July 18, 2025 - Daniel 3:24-20 - Freedom in the Fire with the Fourth Man

In today's Morning Manna, we step into the fiery furnace with Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego—and discover that true freedom is not found in comfort, but in the presence of the Fourth Man. As King Nebuchadnezzar looks on in awe, he sees not three but four men walking unharmed in the flames. What unfolds is a divine revelation of God's power, Christ’s presence, and the miraculous deliverance of His faithful servants. Receive encouragement, insight, and the assurance that no fire is too hot for the presence of God to bring you through. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart. You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf