False Prophet Pope Francis Declares That Klaus Schwab Is More Important Than Jesus Christ
Deplorable Preacher
Deplorable Preacher
184 followers
151 views • 10/14/2023

Didn't John Lennon once say something similar about the Beatles? He is dead! Well he said "more popular", but this false prophet Bastard Pope said "more important"!


There is NO ONE MORE IMPORTANT that The Lord Jesus Christ!!!


Companion article here - https://www.catholicsarenotchristians.com/false-prophet-pope-francis-declares-that-klaus-schwab-is-more-important-than-jesus-christ/


Your help is desperately needed to keep these Videos coming Folks! Please donate to this Ministry


By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT

By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/

By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/


Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page


Catholicism, False Religion, Pope Francis, Klaus Schwab, John Lennon, Beatles

Keywords
pope francisfalse religionbeatlesjohn lennoncatholicismklaus schwab
