© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Katie Boulter & Emma Raducanu Light Up Queen’s Club with Doubles Fun! 🎾😂
British tennis star Katie Boulter shares a hilarious on-court moment with partner Emma Raducanu during their doubles match at Queen’s Club! As Raducanu misfires a volley, Boulter bursts into laughter, showing the duo’s incredible chemistry and joy on the court. With grass season heating up, Boulter is not only having fun but making waves in singles too. Don't miss this light-hearted yet competitive moment from the rising stars of British tennis! 🌱🇬🇧
#KatieBoulter #EmmaRaducanu #QueensClub #BritishTennis #Tennis2025 #ytshorts #tennis #newsplusglobe #WTA #GrassCourtSeason #TennisHighlights