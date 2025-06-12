BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Katie Boulter & Emma Raducanu Light Up Queen’s Club with Doubles Fun! 🎾😂
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
60 views • 3 months ago

Katie Boulter & Emma Raducanu Light Up Queen’s Club with Doubles Fun! 🎾😂

http://newsplusglobe.com/

British tennis star Katie Boulter shares a hilarious on-court moment with partner Emma Raducanu during their doubles match at Queen’s Club! As Raducanu misfires a volley, Boulter bursts into laughter, showing the duo’s incredible chemistry and joy on the court. With grass season heating up, Boulter is not only having fun but making waves in singles too. Don't miss this light-hearted yet competitive moment from the rising stars of British tennis! 🌱🇬🇧


#KatieBoulter #EmmaRaducanu #QueensClub #BritishTennis #Tennis2025 #ytshorts #tennis #newsplusglobe #WTA #GrassCourtSeason #TennisHighlights

katie boulterboulterkatie boulter interviewrebecca marino v katie boulter
