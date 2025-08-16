BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. William Makis Documents an Explosive Increase of Turbo Cancers in Young People and Unborn Babies
Top Cancer Doctor Documents The Explosive Increase In Turbo Cancers That Started Within Months Of The COVID mRNA 'Vaccine' Rollout

 

Dr. William Makis Breaks Down Prestigious Medical Studies that Documents an Exponential Increase of Cancers In Young People, Including Unborn Babies of Mothers Who Took the Shot While Pregnant.

 

The Shocking Evidence is Beyond Overwhelming: The COVID Injection Rollout was a Carefully Crafted Premeditated Plan For Mass-Sterilization & Forced Depopulation! DEMOCIDE!

 

Dr. Makis which runs one of the Largest & Most Successful Cancer Clinics In The World, also revealed documented Cancer Cures that are being Suppressed by Big Pharma in their quest to profit off State-Directed Medical Genocide.

 

 

 

