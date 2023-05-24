Debt Ceiling Impasse Update, More than 30 Countries Want to Join BRICS, Karen Kingston Calls for Law Enforcement to Confiscate Vax Bioweapons, France bans Short-Haul Flights, Illegal Aliens...: 05.24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App
--
Yellen 'Not Prepping For Default' Despite Debt Ceiling Impasse
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/debt-ceiling-negotiations-continue-stumble-global-markets-get-jittery
--
More than 30 countries want to join the BRICS
https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2023/05/24/more-than-30-countries-want-to-join-the-brics/
--
Karen Kingston calls for law enforcement to CONFISCATE all covid vaccine bioweapons before more people are harmed and killed
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-23-karen-kingston-calls-for-law-enforcement-to-confiscate-covid-vaccine-bioweapons.html
--
France bans short-haul flights in bid to cut carbon emissions
https://www.aol.com/france-bans-short-haul-flights-083315507.html
--
Democrats: No Border Security Bill Until Citizens Accept More Poor Migrants
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/05/24/democrats-illegal-migration-will-continue-until-americans-oks-legal-migration/
--
Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304, Cell: 651-888-1594
www.milesfranklin.com
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]