AGENDA 21 o AGENDA 2030 DE LA ONU. El plan de lo que estamos viviendo...

El título lo dice todo. Está planeado desde la agenda 21 de la ONU (del siglo 21) y la agenda 2030 (agenda 21 con las metas para 2030). LO QUE PRETENDEN HACER CON LA POBLACIÓN Y EL MUNDO, LO QUE YA ESTAMOS VIVIENDO ESTABA PERFECTAMENTE PLANEADO....... LA ONU SERÁ EL NUEVO GOBIERNO MUNDIAL???
A Rosa Koire la desaparecieron....