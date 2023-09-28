Daisy Buck 105 - Minuteman Review

Ambgun Minuteman review of the Daisy Buck 105



The 1.6 pound Buck 105 features an 11" length of pull ideal for 10 year olds.





My 3 year old grandson makes it work for him, but buttstock spacers would be nice.





The Buck 105 shoots hard, metal BB's at 360 fps….it consistently penetrates cans Enough to cause serious eye injury.





The ratcheting lever action makes it possible for even small younguns to cock the spring action.





The lever itself, unlike the Red Ryder's of my youth, is nylon reinforced plastic. While it does exhibit some flex, it seems very durable.





Tried an Appleseed AQT at 10 yards, about 1/3rd normal distance. Scored Sharpshooter. Kids should try it at 7 -10 yards.

Link to downloadable target in description.





If you watch "The Rifleman" with your kids or if you own and shoot a lever gun, your kids deserve a Daisy Red Ryder or Buck 105.







Ambgun Airsoft/BB Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambiairsoft





Downloadable AQT Target at

https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep