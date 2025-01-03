BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
For some reason (agenda), NY Post reporter was granted access to the home of the New Orleans terrorist attacker just a day after the incident
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

For some reason, New York Post reporter Jennie Taer was granted access to the home of the New Orleans terrorist attacker just a day after the incident.

Inside, everything was conveniently arranged, including a Quran opened to a "chilling passage." 

(Cynthia...  Fishy smell, stinks like a false flag? At the bottom is the NYpost article. After the following comments from the original poster of this video.)

🐻 The more "news" trickles out, the sketchier everything looks.

The FBI's timeline of statements is a masterclass in contradiction: "It's not a terrorist attack—wait, scratch that—it is a terrorist attack. Oh, and he had accomplices! Actually, never mind, he acted alone." 

Adding: another channel review of things: 

Jennie Taer from the New York Post, someone with deep ties to Israel and a clear Zionist agenda. 

➡️Worked for Sara Carter, a conservative journalist known for pro-Israel reporting and a focus on "national security." 

➡️Part of The Dark Wire, which targets "extremist groups" through a heavily security-focused, conservative lens. (Think ADL or SPLC) 

➡️Interned at The Laura Ingraham Show (twice)

➡️Worked at PragerFORCE, the student wing of PragerU, as Onboarding Committee Chair and later as Head of Recruitment, spreading pro-Israel narratives.

➡️At the University of Arizona: member of CAMERA, a notorious pro-Israel media watchdog, and Outreach Chair at Chabad.

Oh, and she attended the AIPAC Conference in 2012.

The same reporter with this background just so happens to be the one allowed inside a domestic terrorist’s home. Sure, no bias to see here, right?

Adding article from MSM New York Post: 

https://nypost.com/2025/01/01/us-news/inside-shamsud-din-jabbar-jabbars-squalid-home-where-sheep-and-goats-roam/

