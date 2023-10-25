Maria Zeee & Todd Callender: Globalist Plans Target Populations Through Wireless

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistleblower Exposes Globalist Plans to Use Wireless Networks for Tracking and Controlling the Population Through Viral Infections. Todd Callender joins guest host Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to break down the information obtained in discovery of the use of wireless networks to track and trace the public though viral infection, causing illness (including COVID, Hemorrhagic Fever).