A Kind Girl's Tears Gave the Boy Strength to Wake Up From a Coma





On Christmas Eve, a woman found an abandoned puppy in front of the Church. Without hesitation, out of her compassion, she brought the baby to the Vet. He was almost unconscious, just closing his eyes to endure the pain.





His eyes had been eaten by maggots, almost damaged. Both ears also had many maggots.

There are many large wounds on the head... We don't know what his past is like, but we are sure that this child has suffered too much.





Currently, the wounds have been cleaned... The doctor bandaged it carefully.

We named him Noel. Noel's first day at the Vet...

He was almost in a coma...





This wonderful woman constantly hugs and cuddles Noel. She was determined to save this angel's life. She cried a lot when she saw Noel in a coma.

And those tears gave strength to this poor boy. Noel's eye damage is what we are most worried about. The doctor has come up with a special treatment plan. This girl doesn't want this boy to get hurt again.





