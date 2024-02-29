Hunter Deposition TODAY in Biden Family Business Dealings | SEKULOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
American Center for Law and Justice | Hunter Deposition TODAY in Biden Family Business Dealings
Hunter Biden testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee today about his overseas business dealings (e.g., the Ukraine bribery scandal) and whether President Joe Biden was involved. In his opening statement, Hunter also slammed House Republicans for the probe into his family and the impeachment hearings for his father.