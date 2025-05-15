BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Executive Orders and the Upcoming Battle | Juan O Savin
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
4 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-deep-state-at-the-vatican-pope-schwab-and-the-battle-for-the-church/


 Juan O Savin delves into critical issues surrounding election integrity, executive power, and the alleged deep-state operations undermining American democracy. The conversation covers topics such as the necessity of hand-counted paper ballots, the role of Trump’s cabinet in implementing executive orders, and historical references to money laundering and government corruption tied to Whitewater and Oklahoma City. Chambers warns of a Luciferian agenda and calls for unity in truth, urging listeners to stay informed and empowered. The episode concludes with an invitation to subscribe to Chambers’ communiqué for exclusive resources and his book, Trump and the Resurrection of America.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

