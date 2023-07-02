BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Euphrates River Drying Up
Watchman Newz
Watchman Newz
129 views • 07/02/2023

The Euphrates River has been drying up for quite some time now and it falls in line with scripture in Revelation. Are we in the end times? Stay tuned


All social media:

•News YouTube:


https://www.youtube.com/@watchmen_newz


•Israelite Music YouTube:


https://www.youtube.com/@_KeneYah


•Bitchute:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amtKCPmIcdCl/


•Rumble:


https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all



Brighteon:


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/WatchmanNewz



This new channel is based on current events that will ultimately lead to our Saviors return, as my channels name intels. All praises to The Most High Ahayah Yashaya! I am an Israelite watching the news and signs to give to my brothers and sisters in the faith.


Donations will help grow this channel and to spread this word


•Cashapp:


$702Keneyah


Like👍🏾 comment🗯 subscribe🔔 and stay tuned for your daily dose of Watchman Newz


Keywords
biblerivereuphrates
