EPOCH TV | CCP Hackers Targeted US Presidential Campaign Staff
39 views • 03/27/2024

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | CCP Hackers Targeted US Presidential Campaign Staff. A group of hackers linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched a series of operations that targeted candidates and campaign personnel in the 2020 U.S. elections.

The same group of state-run hackers also breached a UK voter system, and targeted key influencers in the United States.


This may have given the CCP access to voter information on tens of millions of people in the United Kingdom. It also targeted U.S. officials, journalists, businesses, and activists. Authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom are now rolling out criminal charges and sanctions against the CCP over the discovery.


In this Q&A with "Crossroads" host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss this topic and others, and answer questions from the audience.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/JoshLive032724CR_YT


EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3


🔴 Watch Josh's special report on CCP's Culture Warfare: https://ept.ms/CCPsCultureWarfare_YT

hackerstrending newsepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
