The Great Falling Away of Faith and The Collapse of Society is Here!

Many people are realizing that society is collapsing, but no one has any answers to why? Chaplain Vitcavich discusses what the reasons are and why we are in the situation of what the Bible describes as “The End Times.” The cause of lawlessness within society is because of what the Apostle Paul warned would happen – The Falling Away From the Faith. A complete abandonment of an Absolute Truth from Christians has now led everyone to believe in a Great Delusion.

CH. Michael Vitcavich was a successful entrepreneur for over 15 years until he surrendered his heart to Jesus Christ (yehoshua mashiah). 10 years of Biblical and Religious Studies (BS in Theology and Masters of Divinity); Ordained as a Pastor with Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia (associated with Liberty University); Commissioned into the US Navy Reserves as a Chaplain Officer; Sworn into the Newark NJ Police Dept. as a Deputy Chief Chaplain; and served as a Hospice Chaplain for one of the largest Healthcare organizations within the nation.