THE FALL OF P.DIDDY|VIDEO LEAKED OF CASSIE
The End Times
The End Times
7 followers
0
150 views • 12 months ago

The entertainment/rap industry will be shaken to the core. The Mighty Jehovah says He will not allow this to continue to much longer. The devil can't save ANYONE!!!
‭1 John 1:9 KJV‬If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. 
‭Joshua 24:15 KJV‬And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.
#pdiddy#cassie #breaknews #hotel #reels  #fyp

breaking newsilluminatifreemasonsleaked videocassiepdiddybad boy records
