Soumaya Ghannoushi - writer and expert in Middle East politics - says that on the Jerusalem Day rally - which celebrates Israel’s occupation of the Old City of Jerusalem - the city is not celebrated - but desecrated.





The march - staged annually under the banner of nationalist pride - has degenerated into a spectacle of unrestrained hatred - but this year - it plummeted to new depths of depravity.





As Haaretz reported - Israeli youths marched through the Muslim Quarter chanting “death to Arabs” - “flatten Gaza” and “there’s no school in Gaza - there’s no children left”.





Flagpoles were slammed against ancient doors - while marchers cursed the Prophet Muhammad and mocked the memory of Palestine.





Not a single person was arrested for incitement.





Ghannoushi says that Jerusalem is being remade in the image of supremacy - not only against Muslims - but against Christians too.





The Christian presence in the city - ancient and indigenous - is being systematically erased.