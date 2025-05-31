BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Christian presence in the city - ancient and indigenous - is being systematically erased.
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 3 months ago

Soumaya Ghannoushi - writer and expert in Middle East politics - says that on the Jerusalem Day rally - which celebrates Israel’s occupation of the Old City of Jerusalem - the city is not celebrated - but desecrated. 


The march - staged annually under the banner of nationalist pride - has degenerated into a spectacle of unrestrained hatred - but this year - it plummeted to new depths of depravity.


As Haaretz reported - Israeli youths marched through the Muslim Quarter chanting “death to Arabs” - “flatten Gaza” and “there’s no school in Gaza - there’s no children left”. 


Flagpoles were slammed against ancient doors - while marchers cursed the Prophet Muhammad and mocked the memory of Palestine. 


Not a single person was arrested for incitement.


Ghannoushi says that Jerusalem is being remade in the image of supremacy - not only against Muslims - but against Christians too. 


The Christian presence in the city - ancient and indigenous - is being systematically erased.

Keywords
agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy