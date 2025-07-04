BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Tribulation Saints Of The Last Days / The Journey Back Home
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
29 views • 2 months ago

Like the days of Noah and Lot the wicked will be left on earth not realising judgement is at its end for the house of God and it is now their turn.  The judgement of God will see people desiring to die to escape, but since they will have given up their rights and freedoms to be humans, death will flee from them.

It is not an easy cup for us to drink to get on home, but Jesus did because of his love for God and so did all the apostles and prophets and anyone who choose to have the most High Yah as first place in their lives.

tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
