Methylene Blue FAQs with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

We live in a toxic environment that negatively impacts our health and specifically our cellular function. Methylene Blue is a chemical compound that was discovered during the industrial revolution and was initially used as a blue dye. Today, it is used primarily for mitochondrial function and is only available at compounding pharmacies. People living with neurodegeneration (ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia) can see improvement in symptoms with methylene blue. Methylene blue can also help with lack of focus, mood swings, and memory retention.

Join Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison at Physicians Preference Pharmacy as she discusses the benefits of Methylene Blue and answers the most common questions we receive!

