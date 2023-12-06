BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Methylene Blue FAQs with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
252 views • 12/06/2023

We live in a toxic environment that negatively impacts our health and specifically our cellular function. Methylene Blue is a chemical compound that was discovered during the industrial revolution and was initially used as a blue dye. Today, it is used primarily for mitochondrial function and is only available at compounding pharmacies. People living with neurodegeneration (ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia) can see improvement in symptoms with methylene blue. Methylene blue can also help with lack of focus, mood swings, and memory retention.

Join Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison at Physicians Preference Pharmacy as she discusses the benefits of Methylene Blue and answers the most common questions we receive!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthmethylene blueneurodegenerationdr steven hotzewellness revolution
