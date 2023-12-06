Methylene Blue FAQs with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We live in a toxic environment that negatively impacts our health and specifically our cellular function. Methylene Blue is a chemical compound that was discovered during the industrial revolution and was initially used as a blue dye. Today, it is used primarily for mitochondrial function and is only available at compounding pharmacies. People living with neurodegeneration (ALS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia) can see improvement in symptoms with methylene blue. Methylene blue can also help with lack of focus, mood swings, and memory retention.
Join Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison at Physicians Preference Pharmacy as she discusses the benefits of Methylene Blue and answers the most common questions we receive!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!