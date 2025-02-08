BrightLearn - Masters of Deception by Zander C. Fuerza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zander C. Fuerza's book "Masters of Deception: Zionism, 9/11 and the War on Terror Hoax" challenges the widely accepted account of the 9/11 attacks, suggesting that Israel and its supporters may have played a role in orchestrating or exploiting the tragedy for geopolitical gain. The book questions the official narrative, raising issues such as the rapid collapse of the Twin Towers, the role of Zionist influence in shaping media and government responses and the possibility of Israeli foreknowledge of the attacks. While these claims are controversial, the book contributes to the ongoing debate about the true nature of the 9/11 attacks and their geopolitical implications, underscoring the enduring mystery and divide over the events of Sept. 11, 2001.