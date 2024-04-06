THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT’S WAR ON SUPPLEMENTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
April 5, 2024
Constitutional Attorney & President of the Natural Health Products Protection Association, Shawn Buckley, LLB, warns Del of the Canadian government's war on vitamins and supplements via the introduction of extreme regulations designed to restrict access and raise the cost of natural products.
#Canada #NaturalHealthProtection #NHPPA
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4np0m0-the-canadian-governments-war-on-supplements.html