Early AIDS victims in America’s gay community were infected, not through the virus’s sexual spread from Africa, but through a separate introduction during an infamous CDC experimental Hepatitis vaccine trial on gay men. “Volunteers” describes mentally disabled children forced to drink chocolate milk laced with hepatitis-infected excrement. In 1976 it was challenging to find “volunteers” willing to drink shit so their blood can become a vaccine’s active ingredient. The solution from CDC was to infect chimpanzees instead and test the vaccine by injecting their blood into high risk gay men. Tragically, chimpanzees carried the AIDS virus. Lot 751 was made from chimpanzee blood. South Africa's apartheid regime insisted on Lot 751 for black communities. The maker admitted the vaccine was made from blood heavily contaminated with HIV. Throughout its administration in Africa doctors reported the majority of AIDS transmissions were by injection, and babies born negative were contracting the virus despite no medical intervention other than vaccination.

