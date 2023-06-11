BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna calls for the impeachment of Joe Biden
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • 06/11/2023

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna calls for the impeachment of Joe Biden for accepting a $10 million bribe from Ukraine and says the FBI can't be trusted to do their job. Rep Nancy Mace accuses Joe Biden of weaponizing the DOJ to impose a death sentence on Donald Trump for documents:


"Every time the Oversight Committee finds evidence of corruption, bribery, and money laundering on the Biden family, they indict Donald Trump. And whether you agree with Donald Trump politically or not, most of America sees this for what it is. Weaponizing the executive branch to take out your political enemies.


Joe Biden wants to give Donald Trump a death sentence for documents. He's facing hundreds of years for mishandling documents, and they want him to die in jail. And yet Hillary Clinton is standing free today. She's bragging about the two-tier system of justice and raising money off of it, you know, but her emails.


Joe Biden has classified documents. He mishandled them. Vice President Mike Pence mishandled classified documents as well. So all these people are held to a different standard except for Donald Trump. And I think people see it for what it is."


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1667952543589355520?s=20

Keywords
white houseccppay for playbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemeburisma bribes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy