The Believer is held by the hand of GOD, and HE will never let go!

2Thess lesson #137; For a Christian to find a calm assurance in the temporal walk they must fully digest the Doctrine of Eternal Security. Do not fall for the false teaching that salvation can be removed. The work of Christ was complete and perfect, anything that points in a different direction, is a satanic lie!