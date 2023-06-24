Lawsuit Brings Hope For Justice: Father Fights Mission To END Hospital CDC Protocol Killings

Stew Peters Show





June 23, 2023





Scott Schara is a man on a mission. A heroic mission, straight from God.

Scott Schara, the father of murdered Grace Schara, joins Paul Harrell to talk about Ascension Hospitals response to his lawsuit that accuses them of killing his daughter.

Ascension Hospital in Wisconsin is denying they illegally placed a “Do Not Resuscitate” order on Grace without her parents knowledge or consent.

5 doctors and 2 nurses are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

In court filings the hospital has the audacity to blame the victim and suggests the reason Grace Schara died was the fault of her parents.

This is outrageous because it was the hospital that had Scott forcibly removed.

Once they had Grace separated from her parents they gave her lethal doses of drugs and wrote up the “Do Not Resuscitate” order.

Covid did not create the evils of our medical industry but it did expose what was already there for all the world to see.

To help the Schara family in their fight for justice go to https://www.graceschara.com/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vzp8m-lawsuit-brings-hope-for-justice-father-fights-mission-to-end-hospital-cdc-p.html



