Smart Meter Code Violation Inside view pulsing over 2000 times per day

The Smart Meter runs on one leg 120 volts and uses a switch mode power supply to reduce to 5 volts the Halifax sensor calculates Amps and Volts both. Which you get charged for all the Dirty power that rides above the 60Hz sine wave The analogue meter runs on 240 and picks up the amperage and runs on eddy current and makes the wheel turn which the gears turn the dials to convert to KWh













Part 15 Section 63 FCC Code Violation

NOTICE Bulletin:

#1 FCC NOTICE of Formal Request for substantiation of FCC Safety regulatory CODE VIOLATION MO Utility Industry

#2 Furtherment of Investigation REQUEST per merit of substantiation as just cause for Agency Action of potential for EPA remediation in MO

#3 FCC Enforcement of Utility Industry noncompliance. There is potential for partnering with the EPA violations reporting in that partnership could

provide extra enforcement Agency per the Compliance Officers with NEPA.

As this smart meter matter has been already been declared by MO Government Senator's as founded enough to attain an Environmental Bill. SB1167

provided claim that smart meter issues are considered a "systemic level" statewide Utilities Industry non localized matter. Therein, any prerequisite to

establish the individual addresses of these incident report's precise locations' pales to the ethics of toxicity of the Environmental meritorious. Thereby, in

approach there would not be a one-by-one individualized reporting level toxic form report generally provided by the EPA as a prerequisite requirement. By

foregoing these as non location specific the address location report is waived. The FCC does not need one by one protocols due to the Magnitude of the

CODE violations. These are deemed as substantiated via submission was Senatorially relayed by Senator Carter to the MO PSC. These violations as a

Statewide Utility Industry matter include vast territory. These violations are already declared once our State Senators determined these incidences worthy of

sending to the MO PSC and by that decision this is deemed as a declared statewide Environmental matter.

Some of these code violations are occurring within the jurisdiction of the MO PSC, but others in specifically STL region of MO are occurring in Municipal and

also additionally in CO-OP zoned Districts of STL.

The FCC safety bench testing permits for avg. of 3- or 4-times daily pulsation of the RF Radiation defined as electromagnetic frequency. The smart meter is

a part 15 non licensed RF Radiation equipment. The Utility Industry in MO informed not only myself (c-link below labeled Ameren) but also informed the MO

PSC that they are setting their smart meters to EMIT at a frequency of per what they told me 3 or 4 times a day. As far as what they told MO PSC they

informed MO PSC that they emit RF Radiation pulsation at a rate of hourly and as often for peak times at every 15 minutes.

The Utility Industry at large in this Statewide Code violation emission of RF Radiation is actually in a complete contradiction of FCC policy guidelines

moreover the Vendors are not abiding to their own set of standards that they are verbally informing to me or the MO PSC. Lastly, even what the Vendors are

stating is in fact a contradiction to what they are actually doing. But it is more poignant what they are stating to the MO PSC is self-incriminating to them as

what they informed MO PSC is already a code violation. The Industry has informed to MO PSC that they, as vendors, are doing readings I.E. pulsations of

RF Radiation emission as often as hourly and even as often as every 15 minutes. The vendors are already incriminating themselves with the MO PSC, by

admitting to those particulars of ratios as those admissions are in excess of FCC safety code guidelines.

